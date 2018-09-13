SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday is an emotional day for the Freeman High School community, so school administrators, staff and students have collaborated on a plan.

One year ago, a student opened fire inside the school, killing one student and injuring three more. Fifteen-year-old Sam Strahan died that day.

On Thursday, therapy dogs will roam the Freeman halls and extra counselors will be on hand at the school in case anyone wants to talk. Freeman also has a full-time trauma counselor who started working at the school shortly after the shooting.

Thursday will also be a day of service in honor of Strahan. Students plan to fill 500 bags with toiletries and other necessities to be given to the homeless.

“We have several plans in place, but we know things change, or all of a sudden a student can't stay for the whole day, or a student needs to come in let's say at 10:30 in the morning, or another student wants to have a full six period day or a student can't be here that day,” superintendent Randy Russell said. “Whatever the students and the staff need, we're going to do everything we can to just meet them where they're at, make sure we're really flexible and just play it by ear with a really good plan, but also some common sense and some flexibility."

