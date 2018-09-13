SPOKANE, Wash. — The public is invited to attend a candlelight vigil at the Freeman High School football field on Thursday night at 7:15 p.m.

One year ago, a student opened fire inside the school, killing one student and injuring three more. Fifteen-year-old Sam Strahan died that day.

Therapy dogs are roaming the Freeman halls and extra counselors are on hand at the school in case anyone wants to talk. Freeman also has a full-time trauma counselor who started working at the school shortly after the shooting.

Thursday will also be a day of service in honor of Strahan. Students plan to fill 500 bags with toiletries and other necessities to be given to the homeless.

