Four finalists announced in Eastern Washington University president search

The Board of Trustees for EWU selected four finalists among more than 60 applicants. The four candidates will visit the campus the first week of February.

The Eastern Washington University (EWU) Board of Trustees (BOT) announced on Thursday that four finalists have been selected for the EWU presidential position.

According to the press release, the BOT met on Tuesday and selected four finalists among more than 60 applicants.

The board said each of the four candidates was invited to visit the EWU Cheney campus. The four candidates will be visiting the campus to participate in interviews and open forums with campus staff.

The finalist candidates will be visiting the campus starting the first week of February. The candidate finalists include the following:

EWU Interim President David May

WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine Founding Dean John Tomkowiak

UCLA Vice Chancellor, Student Affairs Monroe Gorden, Jr.

California State University, San Bernardino, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Shari McMahan

The search for the university’s 27th president started in April 2021 by the BOT. The EWU’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee evaluated the applicants and provided recommendations to narrow the 60 applicants to about a dozen candidates, according to the press release.

The resume for each candidate, as well as an itinerary for their visits to the campus, can be found on the university’s Presidential Search web page. Details on the dates and times for the in-person and Zoom forums will be announced soon.