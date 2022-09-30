Flett Middle School sorts students into four houses

One of Spokane's newest middle schools, Flett is using a Housing System as a new approach to build relationships within their walls.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Like a page out of Harry Potter, Flett Middle School sorted its students into one of four houses on Friday.

As one of Spokane Public School's newest middle schools, it's using a Housing System as a new approach to build relationships and a sense of community within its halls.

"We heard from parents about how excited students were to find out what house they're in," Principal Matthew Henshaw said. "They were even guessing which house some of their advisory teachers were in."

Prior to the ceremony, Principal Henshaw said students took what he calls an "interest survey."

"They answered questions about what they like and enjoy, which is related to each house," Henshaw said. "Each house has specific character traits and attributes of leadership and community service. Then we try to align students based off of their interest survey."

Although it sounds similar to that of Hogwarts, Flett Middle School created its own method of sorting students into houses.

Each student was given a number associated with their house. They didn't know which one it was until after they gathered in their respective numbers for the big reveal. Balloons in the color of a house poured over each group. Then, screams of excitement followed.

Max Johnson was sorted into the Wind House, which has a Griffin as its mascot.

"This is the one I wanted be in the most!" Johnson said. "Because I think Griffins are really cool and I relate most to the Wind House."

The rest of the ceremony included meeting the teachers in each house, learning their unique chants, and handshakes.

"It's just another way for us to love on our kids and for them to feel connected here at school," Henshaw said.

Throughout the school year, each house can earn points in competitions and just by simply doing the right thing. So, while they spend the year building points, the real reward will come from building relationships.

