WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump welcomed a Spokane teacher to the White House Wednesday afternoon for the National Teacher of the Year reception. Ferris High School educator Mandy Manning was recently honored as the 2018 National Teacher of the Year.

Manning leads a classroom at Ferris for teenage refugees and was named Washington Teacher of the Year back in January.

Manning teaches English and math to refugee and immigrant students in the Newcomer Center and said this is one of the most rewarding teaching experiences she has had. She also coaches the freshman girls’ basketball team.

Manning traveled to Washington D.C. to be honored by the president at the reception Wednesday. She brought with her letters from her students and a message of inclusion and acceptance.

"It was very empowering to me to be able to hand deliver the letters," she said over the phone Wednesday. "My students in particular really hope that he would take the time to read them."

She even invited Trump to meet some of her students here in Spokane.

"And see the amazing beauty, skills and focus they can provide our nation," she said. "And what tremendous and productive members of the community they are and will be."

With her new honor, she said she wants to continue to encourage people to connect with one another.

"[She would like people to] seek experiences that will change their perceptions and to get to know people that are different than them," she explained.

Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers also congratulated Manning on winning the award.

“I was so lucky to meet with Mandy earlier this year, and hear about the great work she is doing at Ferris and her commitment to our area’s youth,” said McMorris Rodgers. “I was thrilled when I heard she was selected as National Teacher of the Year. For the next year she will represent Eastern Washington and teachers all across the country as an advocate to help share students’ stories and experiences. Congratulations, Mandy!”

