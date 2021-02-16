Snow across Inland Northwest leads to school closures, delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many school districts around the Inland Northwest decided to close or delay class on Tuesday due to snowfall that started Sunday.
Some schools also decided to only carry out classes remotely due to poor road conditions caused by the winter storm. A full list of closures, delays and schools doing remote learning on Tuesday can be found on KREM's Closures and Delays page.
The Moses Lake, Pullman, and Lind-Ritzville school districts were among those who decided to switch to remote learning for Tuesday. Many other school districts, including Clarkston and Lewiston, have so far opted for a two-hour delay. Many districts are also only running buses on paved or plowed roads.