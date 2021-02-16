Snow across Inland Northwest leads to school closures, delays

Many schools decided to close, go remote or have delays due to a winter storm that started Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many school districts around the Inland Northwest decided to close or delay class on Tuesday due to snowfall that started Sunday.

Some schools also decided to only carry out classes remotely due to poor road conditions caused by the winter storm. A full list of closures, delays and schools doing remote learning on Tuesday can be found on KREM's Closures and Delays page.