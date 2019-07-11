CHENEY, Wash. — A large group of counter-protesters gathered on the Eastern Washington University campus on Thursday afternoon in response to a few speakers who were protesting on campus.

Students on campus said the speakers were anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion. They held signs, including one that said "Worship Christ, God only shall you serve."

Video from the scene showed hundreds of counter-protesters gathered in response to the speakers.

Police were present at the counter-protest.

Some college students at the gathering held signs reading "OK Boomer" in response to the speakers. Chants of "Leave me alone" went through the crowd.

One of the people with the anti-abortion group was arrested for assault after allegedly spitting on a woman and slapping her on the buttocks.

A sophomore EWU student named Ryan Breightaupt estimated that a thousand to 1,500 students were in attendance.

He said the anti-abortion protesters were "just kind of groveling for attention."

"These guys were saying some pretty messed up stuff and weren't listening. They just wanted attention," Breightaupt said.

A senior EWU student named Jessica said she came to the counter-protest due to the message that was being spread.

"I heard that there was a lot of these protesters and people out here, so I decided to come here and see what it is all about. They were yelling about me, like not specifically, but about transgender people and LGBT people and just spreading hate," she said. "So I decided to come out here and tried to spread the word and protect ourselves."

She said the speakers are there every year and "makes the community feel unsafe."

"We want to feel safe in our community, and with these kind of people running about, we don't."

There has been no information released on whether this was a planned protest.

The gathering appeared peaceful. There has been no public statement made by the university.

This is a breaking story and more information will be added as the story develops.