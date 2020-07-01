CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University athletics has confirmed that freshman offensive lineman George Becker passed away over the winter break.

According to EWU Athletics Spokesman Dave Meany, Becker died during winter break.

"Eastern Washington University is saddened to learn of the death of George Becker, a freshman offensive lineman on the football team, over the winter break. The whole Eagle family extends its deepest sympathies and support to the Becker family," Meany said in a statement.

Becker, 18, played high school football at Gridley High School in Gridley, California. He wore No. 59 for the Eagles. He also competed in rodeo for four years in high school.

