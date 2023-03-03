EWU MBB showered with Big Sky awards, including MVP, Coach of the Year

EWU had a historic regular season that kicked off with a record 16-0 start to conference play and the fifth regular season Big Sky Championship in program history.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University men's basketball was recognized with several Big Sky Conference awards for the 2022-2023 season, including Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.

The Eagles had a historic regular season that kicked off with a record 16-0 start to conference play, an 18-game overall winning streak and the fifth regular season Big Sky Championship in program history. To close out the season, the men received four Big Sky awards.

Eagle's head coach David Riley was named the 2022-2023 Coach of the Year. This marks the sixth time EWU has had Coach of the Year winner. In his second season as head coach, Riley led the Eagles to a 22-9 regular season and a 16-2 conference record. Before moving up to head coach in 2021, Riley was a longtime assistant under Jim Hayford and the Associate Head Coach under Shantay Legens.

Guard Steele Venters, a redshirt sophomore from Ellensburg, was named MVP. He averaged 15.1 points per game, ranking tenth in the conference. He also ranked sixth in field goals made (167), third in three-pointers made (70) and ninth in field goal percentage (46.1). The 6'7" sharpshooter had more than 20 points six times and more than 18 points 10 times.

Guard Angelo Allegri, a senior from Kansas City, Mo., was named to the All-Conference First Team. In his second run with the Eagles after transferring from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He ranked tenth in scoring in conference play, ninth in rebounds (5.7) and fifth in field goal percentage (52.6).

Forward Ethan Price, a sophomore out of England, was recognized as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. This comes after he earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2021-2022. Price averaged 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, all while shooting 55.3% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc.

EWU players have earned 34 First Team All-Big Sky honors, nine Second Team and 21 Honorable Mentions.

