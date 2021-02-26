EWU head football coach Aaron Best tests positive for COVID-19, will miss opener against Idaho

Assistant coach and defensive coordinator Eti Ena will assume coaching duties while Best quarantines.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University announced on Thursday night that head football coach Aaron Best has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's season opener against Idaho.

Best is asymptomatic, the university said, and contact tracing showed that no other team or staff members needed to quarantine. The Big Sky Conference and medical and athletic staff from both universities decided to play the game as scheduled during a phone call, EWU said. Best will quarantine for a currently undetermined amount of time.

"It is certainly unfortunate not to be able to enjoy this Saturday as an entire EWU football family," Best is quoted as saying in a news release. "The team is ready to compete and their preparation to get to this stage has been nothing less than incredible. We will all be back together soon!"