EWU's Cooper Kupp earns massive extension with LA Rams

This extension makes Kupp the highest paid wide-receiver in the NFL.

LOS ANGELES — Cooper Kupp was rewarded on Wednesday by the Los Angeles Rams as he signed a three-year extension with the team. Adding on to his current contract, the deal means that Kupp is signed with the Rams for five more seasons.

The former EWU Eagle will now earn $110 million over the next five seasons, making him the highest paid receiver currently in the league. That pencils out to around $22 million a year.

Kupp helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with two touchdowns and eight catches for 92 yards. He was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Kupp's Super Bowl performance capped off a spectacular postseason where he had 25 receptions, 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the Rams three previous wins. He broke the NFL's postseason record for catches this past year.

Kupp enjoyed a historical season in 2021 where he won the NFL's triple crown by leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

While Kupp was at EWU, he won the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' top offensive players in 2016. Kupp was dominant in his four years with the Eags and broke the FCS' career receiving yards record and receptions record his senior year. Kupp finished his career with 6,464 yards on 428 career receptions. The previous record for receptions was 395 and receiving yards was 5,250. Kupp also obliterated the career receiving touchdowns record with 73 receiving touchdowns. The previous record was 58.