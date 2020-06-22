EWU Faculty Senate to hold no confidence vote for university president

The EWU Faculty Senate plans to hold the vote on Monday night. A statement from 10 faculty members say they don't trust Cullinan's leadership.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington University Faculty Senate is planning to call a vote of no confidence in university president Mary Cullinan on Monday.

According to faculty senate chair Julia Smith, the senate plans to hold the vote during a meeting on Monday afternoon. The vote would then be presented to the Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees, who oversees the university president.

The vote comes after both a statement signed by 10 faculty members and a memo to Smith from three faculty members supporting the vote due to the results of a faculty survey of Cullinan's leadership. According to the memo and the statement, 70 percent of faculty gave Cullinan an overall evaluation of "poor or needs improvement."

Another main reason given for the vote is the current budget woes the university is going through, as EWU plans to issue layoffs that will "impact between 350-400 people." The university also needs to cut about $10 million from its budget, according to spokesperson Dave Meany.

"It was under her watch that the university ended up in this situation," Smith said.

KREM reached out to EWU for a comment from Cullinan but hasn't heard back.

According to the memo sent to Smith, 60 percent of more of faculty members who took the survey rated Cullinan's performance as lacking in six of seven areas. Those areas included vision, leadership in Olympia, overall evaluation, leadership at EWU, consultation and communication.

"Such negative marks by full-time faculty would be reason to call fora vote of no confidence in times of relative economic and social stability, but we are obviously not living in such a period," the memo reads.