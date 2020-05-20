CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University will no longer require students to submit SAT/ACT scores with their college applications.

The university initially waived the requirement for students applying to college during the coronavirus pandemic, and later decided to make the change permanent, according to a press release from the school.

Eastern Washington University and The Evergreen State College are the only public universities in Washington that have gone "test optional" which means students aren't required to take either the SAT or ACT to be considered for admission.

“Tests don’t always prove helpful in our ability to predict how well a student will succeed in college,” said Jens Larson, EWU associate vice president for enrollment. “Evidence tends to suggest the hard work students do in high school is just as predictive.”

“We also see ample evidence that standardized tests can give advantages to students who already have advantages, like coming from a high-income family or attending a wealthier school district,” said Larson.

The school noted that going test optional would help students financially both during the coronavirus pandemic and long after. The tests themselves usually cost more than a college application, according to the school.

Students may still choose to submit test scores as part of an admissions application. All applicants, regardless of test scores, will receive the same consideration. Test scores will not be considered when awarding university merit scholarships.

EWU says they hope the decision will reduce stress and complexity for students, families, and high schools.

Students applying to EWU should contact the admissions office if they have questions or concerns about their test scores or the admission process.

