SPOKANE, Wash. – An emergency power outage at Spokane Community College is delaying classes on Monday morning.

All classes and operations at the college's main campus are delayed until 9:30 a.m., according to Community College of Spokane public information officer Carolyn Casey.

Casey said electricians are working on-site to fix a damaged part in the transformer vault as of 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up-to-date on the latest school closings and delays here.