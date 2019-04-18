MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved increases in tuition and fees at each of Idaho's four-year colleges and universities.

The board voted on the requested increases Wednesday during its meeting in Moscow.

The increases for full-time resident undergraduate students range from 4.9 percent at Boise State University to 6.1 percent at Idaho State University.

University of Idaho will see a 5.6 percent bump in tuition and fees, while Lewis-Clark State College will see an increase of 5.5 percent.

The board approved similar increases last year.

RELATED: CWI students seeking more affordable higher education

“All of us would like to reduce the costs or hold the costs down for students,” Board member Andrew Scoggin said in a statement. “We put our institutions in a very tough situation when they have normal increases that are going to arise in order to provide quality education and to maintain facilities. Cost to students is critical, but so is the quality of their education.”

The Board approved the increase on a 5-3 vote.

RELATED: Boise State provides subscription-based degree program