New nursing program soon to be part of EWU curriculum

Eastern Washington University is reaching its final steps in finalizing the university’s four-year nursing program

CHENEY, Wash. — A new program introduced to Eastern Washington University (EWU) may help address the critical medical staff shortage throughout the country.

EWU has received approval from the state board to move forward with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This is the university's third, and most critical step, in a four-step process.

“There is a critical shortage of nurses in the region, and Eastern aims to help increase capacity by graduating up to 80 new nurses each year,” said Donna Bachand, RN, Ph.D., professor and nursing program administrator.

Washington state lawmakers had approved a two-year, $6.1 million grant to help transition EWU’s two-year pre-nursing program into a full four-year bachelor’s of science in nursing program. This will grant more than 200 freshmen who declare pre-nursing majors the potential to stay in EWU to complete their four-year degrees.

There are still plans in place from EWU to privately fundraise for medical equipment, labarotories and classrooms. The program will be staffed by a director of nursing, nine full-time faculty, three staff and additional part-time clinical instructors. The program will have an emphasis on tackling diverse modern-day healthcare challenges.

“We are planning more community-based clinical learning experiences in addition to the more traditional acute care experiences,” Bachand says. “Because the nursing program is housed in a college that offers multiple clinical degrees, there are opportunities to design interprofessional learning and practice opportunities.

EWU is looking to inaugurate its first class of 40 nursing majors in 2023, then another 40 students in 2024.

