Eastern Washington University received the 2018 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award.

The national honor recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrates an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. It comes from INSIGHT into Diversity magazine, a higher education publication. As a recipient of the award, EWU will be featured with 95 select higher education institutions in a November 2018 issue of the magazine.

“I am thrilled that Eastern is receiving recognition for our commitment to inclusive excellence,” said Shari Clarke, vice president for Diversity and Inclusion at EWU.

Clarke noted the application process was extremely thorough, and the magazine selected EWU because it has diversity and inclusion woven into the campus fabric. Clarke noted the university’s Pride Center, the Multicultural Center and the many workshops and events like Dialogues on Diversity as examples of how EWU is committed to inclusion efforts.

EWU has also added a gender-inclusive housing floor, which is now home to 22 students. Room assignments are not based on gender and anyone can share a space together. All students living on this floor will also share a gender-neutral bathroom.

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT into Diversity magazine. “Our standards are high, as we take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient.”

This is the first year Eastern has been recognized for this achievement.

