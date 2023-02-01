Eastern Washington University changes COVID vaccine requirements

Starting on June 1, EWU students, staff and faculty will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University (EWU) announced changes to its COVID-19 vaccination requirements on Wednesday.

Starting on June 1, all students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. This requirement also affects incoming students.

According to a statement released by EWU, the university will keep COVID requirements up until June 1.

After Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lifted all remaining COVID-19 emergency orders in November, the university began working on adapting its COVID-19 requirements.

"EWU will continue to monitor the health environment and should there be a rise in COVID cases, we will consult with local and state experts as well as campus health leadership to determine if any public health protocols should be implemented," EWU president Dr. Shari McMahan said in a statement.

EWU is not the first Washington university to amend its COVID-19 vaccine requirements; Washington State University (WSU) announced in January they will be lifting the COVID-19 vaccine policies for most students starting with the summer 2023 classes.

The university will still keep its requirement for MMR vaccinations.

For more information, read the full statement from EWU here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.