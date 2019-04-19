Several school districts around Eastern Washington announced budget cuts in the last week.

District leaders say the new state funding model has limited the amount of local revenue they can generate, causing budget shortfalls.

State lawmakers have said the Supreme Court ruled the state has met its Constitutional obligation to fully-fund basic education.

Students, teachers and support staff are caught in the middle of the school funding debate. Hundreds of teachers and other staff are expected to lose their jobs.

The Mead School District announced Wednesday that more than 70 positions could be eliminated.

The district has a $15 million deficit, according to school leaders. The original projection was about $12 million.

The positions on chopping block include counselors, administrative assistants, custodians, nurses, coaches and some special education teachers. No other teacher layoffs have been proposed.

The Moses Lake School District plans to cut staff but has not officially announced layoffs. The district reported losing more than $11 million in levy funding since last year.

District leaders said the most noticeable change will be to class sizes. Superintendent Joshua Meek said the numbers of students in most classes was below what is standard. Those numbers will be brought up to standard.

The West Valley School District in Spokane began discussing budget cuts weeks ago. The district held a public meeting back in January.

According to the superintendent’s office, ten teaching positions will be eliminated mainly through retirements or resignations.

West Valley School District leaders said they anticipate cuts to support staff like administrative assistants, but those exact numbers will depend on the final legislative budget. Building projects will be put on hold as well.

A week ago, the Spokane Public Schools announced plans to lay off 325 staff members, 182 of them being teachers.



The district has a $31 million budget shortfall, according to the Spokane school leaders.

Numerous school districts around the state have either announced cuts or are discussing them.

The Olympia School District faces an $8.5 million deficit. Superintendent Patrick Murphy said they are preparing to cut 29 teaching positions.

Tacoma Public Schools also faces a similar issue; a $30 million reduction in funding. Tacoma Public Schools has not announced staff layoffs.

