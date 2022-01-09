East Valley School District cancels Monday classes after staff members test positive for COVID

SPOKANE, Wash. — East Valley School District reported that they will be will be cancelling classes on Jan. 10 after losing additional staff due to positive COVID test results.
This report applies to all schools in the East Valley District, including:
- Children First
- Continuous Curriculum School
- East Farms School
- Otis Orchards School
- Trent School
- Trentwood School
- East Valley Middle School
- East Valley High School
“At this point, I do not believe that we have the capacity to successfully and safely hold school tomorrow, Monday Jan. 10,” stated in an email by EVSD. “Several of us met earlier today and ultimately determined that closing tomorrow is the right call.
The email also mentioned that while East Valley schools will be closed, the district will be offering COVID testing to students and families at Trent Elementary School from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. tomorrow.
“I am not sure what the rest of the week has in store for us,” the email states. “We will use the day tomorrow to problem solve and hopefully make some headway on how best to support all buildings and departments.”