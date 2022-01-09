East Valley School District cancels Monday classes after staff members test positive for COVID

While East Valley schools will be closed, the district will be offering COVID testing to students and families at Trent Elementary School.

SPOKANE, Wash. — East Valley School District reported that they will be will be cancelling classes on Jan. 10 after losing additional staff due to positive COVID test results.

This report applies to all schools in the East Valley District, including:

Children First

Continuous Curriculum School

East Farms School

Otis Orchards School

Trent School

Trentwood School

East Valley Middle School

East Valley High School

“At this point, I do not believe that we have the capacity to successfully and safely hold school tomorrow, Monday Jan. 10,” stated in an email by EVSD. “Several of us met earlier today and ultimately determined that closing tomorrow is the right call.

The email also mentioned that while East Valley schools will be closed, the district will be offering COVID testing to students and families at Trent Elementary School from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. tomorrow.