East Valley middle, high schools moving to remote learning on Monday

Beginning Monday, Jan. 31, East Valley middle and high schools will move to online learning for the week. The district plans to bring students back on Feb. 7.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — East Valley School District confirmed Friday that the middle and high schools will transition to remote learning for the week on Jan. 31, 2022.

The transition only applies to middle and high school. Students will begin remote learning on Monday, Jan. 31 and continue for the rest of the week. East Valley Superintendent Brian Talbott said students will return on Monday, Feb. 7.

Elementary schools will remain in-person.

Talbott said all classes will take place virtually, not through independent learning.

The district made the decision to move to remote learning due to staff and student absences. According to Talbott, Spokane Regional Health District would have required the district to close down more classrooms amid several already being closed.

Talbott said moving to remote learning for the week will allow students to learn in the same way and will give the schools time to reset.

Students who do not have COVID-19 symptoms will not be required to be tested before returning to school, due to the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).