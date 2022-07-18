Annual scholarship car show rides back into town

The Inland Northwest Car Club Council is bringing back its Downtown Scholarship Car Show for its 30th year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gearheads, get ready to rev your engines for a good cause. The Inland Northwest Car Club Council (INCCC) is bringing back the region’s biggest car show on Thursday.

After a two-year hiatus, The INCCC’s annual Downtown Scholarship Car Show is returning this summer to delight car enthusiasts of all ages. The event is set for Thursday, July 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. on Main Avenue between Lincoln and Stevens.

Event organizers expect nearly 400 local car enthusiasts to show up and show off their rides.

There’s more to this car show than just flashy spoilers and gleaming paint jobs. For 30 years, automobile aficionados have been lining the streets of downtown Spokane every third Thursday in July to not only show off their cars, but also show up for the community.

The Inland Northwest Car Club Council uses this event to raise money for the Inland Northwest Car Club Fund. Since its start, the event has awarded more than 250 scholarships totaling nearly $500,000 to recipients all over the region.

This year, the INCC will be awarding 10 scholarships at $1,500 each, for a grand total of $15,000.

“A lot of people enjoy it. We enjoy it, and we enjoy giving out the scholarships and hosting the event for everybody,” said Ted Davis, the chairperson for the event.

Any special interest cars must arrive at the entrance located at Spokane Falls and Stevens between 6 and 6:30 p.m. The first 300 specialty cars will be admitted with a $10 minimum donation. This event is open and free to the general public, and scholarships will be presented to the recipients at 8:45 p.m., alongside unique awards and cash prizes for the specialty cars.

Follow INCCC’s Facebook page for more information.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.