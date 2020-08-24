Considering home schooling? Here are tips from an expert in Spokane

Local home school expert Karen Allwne says interest in home schooling is at an all time high.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With many local schools moving online for the semester, parents will be taking on a larger role in children’s schooling.

Some parents are deciding to completely take over and switch to homeschooling during the pandemic. Karen Allwne, a local home school expert, said she there's increased interest in her home school program.

Allwne teaches a qualifying course for parents to learn more about homeschooling. She said the demand for classes is so high they're considering adding a new course.

“We go through the law of socialization, testing, learning style… I cover preschool education through preparing for college so I cover the whole thing,” Allwne said.

For parents interested in switching their children to home schooling, in Idaho they just need to notify the school district of the change.

In Washington families need to meet a set of criteria to home school their children.

“One, they have to register with their school district. Number two they have to qualify. Number three they have to have their children tested once a year,” Allwne said.

For families who are considering making the switch, but aren’t sure whether or not it’s a good fit for them, Allwne has a few tips.

Decide where teaching materials will come from, as districts do not provide learning tools for homeschoolers. Decide if the time commitment will work with each person’s schedule Know that socialization while homeschooling is not a problem like many people may think. For those interested, Allwne encourages taking her qualifying course. She says it will give parents an idea of exactly how home schooling would work.