COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene School District is considering sending out text messages regarding school closures before 5:30 a.m. after an overwhelming response from parents and families.

After a week of online polling, 93 percent of people – 690 people, to be exact – said they would like to receive a text as soon as possible. Only 7 percent – or 54 people – said they would not want texts before 5:30 a.m. You need to opt in to receive texts.

Scott Maben, Director of Communications with Coeur d’Alene Schools, said the school district will likely make the decision to close schools before 5 a.m. and will alert parents as soon as possible.

“With such an overwhelming response from parents who are comfortable with being notified that early in the morning, I am pretty sure we would probably be texting and emailing families soon after we have a decision made,” he said.

The school district is revamping its procedures on school closures and weather alerts, according to Maben. It will now use a conference call with a dozen key decision makers to determine whether to call for a school closure. The conversation used to involve only the superintendent and director of transportation.

