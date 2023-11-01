Coeur d'Alene schools discuss new winter break schedules

The district is asking families to weigh in on two different winter break dates for the 2023-24 school year.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Last month, Coeur d’Alene students didn’t start winter break until December 23, which frustrated many families. Their feedback on this is why the Coeur d’Alene Public school District is now asking those families to weigh in on two different winter break dates for the 2023-24 school year.

Beatrice Alonzo’s family spent the days leading up to Christmas volunteering at church, but her Lake City High School student remained in class until Christmas Eve, Eve. A juggle Alonzo said wasn’t easy.

“I feel like her focus was not probably on school as much as it should have been leading up to that," Alonzo said. "Because you're trying to get presents and we were volunteering a lot in the evenings. So her days were pretty busy, and she was pretty tired kid.”

Many other Coeur d’Alene families felt the same struggle and asked the district to change this.

On Monday, the school district posted an online survey with two options: a winter break with more time off before Christmas (Dec. 16 through Jan. 1; return to school Jan. 2), or more off after Christmas (Dec. 22 through Jan. 7; return to school Jan. 8).

Alonzo voted for a winter break that starts the week before Christmas.

“I didn't see the benefit of school that week," she said. "It didn't really show much benefit, at least for my daughter and for a lot of my friends who normally travel.”

The school district admits it was unusual for winter break to start so late in December this year. Spokesperson Scott Maben said it's already received nearly 3,350 responses to the survey, with preliminary results showing an even split.

The survey closes on Monday. Then, the school board will discuss the final results at its February 6 meeting.

