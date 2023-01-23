Coeur d'Alene Schools to host 'Let's Talk Levy' Events

This includes school repairs, updates to mechanical systems, plumbing, roofs, flooring, fences, parking lots, security enhancements and other projects.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two "Let's Talk Levy" open house events will be hosted by the Coeur d'Alene School District for anyone who would like to learn more about the two levies the district will run on the March 14 ballot, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The supplemental levy would provide the school district with $25 million in perpetuity, if approved by more than 50% of voters. This levy funds about 25% of the district's annual operating funds, covering employee costs, textbooks, classroom supplies, student computers, elective classes, sports, extracurricular activities, safety personnel, transportation, custodial services and more.

The safety and maintenance levy, if passed by at least 55% of voters, would provide the district with $5 million each year for five years. This levy covers deferred maintenance and safety projects not funded from state and local revenues. This includes school repairs, updates to mechanical systems, plumbing, roofs, flooring, fences, parking lots, security enhancements and other projects.

School board trustees will be in attendance at the open houses:

• 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Ramsey Magnet School of Science, 1351 W. Kathleen Ave., Coeur d'Alene. Attendees are asked to use the west entrance.

• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Coeur d'Alene Public Library Community Room, 702 E. Front Ave.

Info: cdaschools.org/levy

