Coeur d'Alene School District lunch prices to go up in the 2022-2023 school year

Lunch is looking to be a bit pricier in the upcoming school year, as prices go up at least 20 cents for all grade levels.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After a two-year hiatus from having to pay for school meals, parents in the Coeur d’Alene School District will be paying higher prices for their kids to eat breakfast and lunch at school, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The school board approved the price increase Monday during a special meeting.

Breakfast for elementary school students will now cost $1.90 and middle and high school students will pay $2.10.

The lunch price for elementary school students is now $3.15 and $3.50 for middle and high school students.

"If we don't use those prices, we would need to get the difference somehow, but not through our program," Coeur d'Alene School District Director of Nutrition Services Ed Ducar said Wednesday.

The upcoming school year has 174 days during which students might opt to buy school meals. If an elementary school student paid full price for lunch each day, that's $548.10. For secondary students, the cost would be $609. Prices listed at cdaschoolsnutrition.com show the monthly cost of elementary school lunch to be $63 a month or $15.75 a week. For middle and high schools, regular lunch is $70 per month or $17.50 per week.

The school meal price hike accompanies the return of required payment for school meals, which have been free for all students the past two years because of federal funding and U.S. Department of Agriculture flexibilities put in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The universal free meals ended in June.

“The challenge is getting families back in the habit of paying in advance for school meals after everything was free for the past two years," Communications Director Scott Maben said. "That includes encouraging families to fill out the application for the federal free and reduced-price meal program."

Families that qualify have the option to sign up for free and reduced meals. The Coeur d'Alene School District has been sharing information with families since before the 2021-22 school year ended to ensure they can take advantage of the program. Ducar said numerous families have signed up ahead of the next school year.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the district had approved 492 students for reduced meals and 1,385 students for free meals.

"We always give out information to the parents so they know it's happening," Ducar said. "They're not going to be off guard. They all know, they have to fill out an application."

Eligibility for free or reduced meals depends on income and household size. For example, participants may qualify for reduced meals if they are from a single household with an annual income of $25,142 or less, or they may qualify for free meals if they are from a single household with an income of $17,667 or less.

"Everything’s hard right now,” Ducar said. "Even with us … we’re also dealing with supply chain issues and pricing going up for us."

Visit cdaschoolsnutrition.com and select the Free/Reduced Price School meals button to complete an application for free or reduced-price meals for students.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.





KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.