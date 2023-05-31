Coeur d'Alene School District trustees unanimously approved new salary packages for teachers

Certified staff, which includes credentialed professionals such as teachers and nurses, will see salary increases of at least $6,359.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The contract terms for teachers working in the Coeur d’Alene School District were unanimously approved Tuesday by the district’s board of trustees.

Certified staff, which includes credentialed professionals such as teachers and nurses, will see salary increases of at least $6,359, per Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho initiative to elevate Gem State teachers and Senate Bill 1205, which he signed in March. Starting salary has increased from $41,118 to $47,477.

"In 2018, we gave a 6% raise. It was the largest raise in the district’s history," Vice Chair Casey Morrisroe said. "This is substantially greater than that."

The Coeur d’Alene Education Association, which is the local chapter of the teachers union, ratified the agreement May 26.

“We didn't run into anything where we tried and the district refused," said longtime Coeur d'Alene Education Association lead negotiator and Woodland Middle School social studies teacher Scott Traverse. "We worked together really well to mutually agree on everything."

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

