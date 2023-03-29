'Ready for the worst': Coeur d'Alene School District prepares for possible levy outcomes

"We have no guarantee we’re going to have a levy. We have to make plans as if we don’t," Coeur d'Alene's director of human resources Eric Davis said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Officials at the Coeur d'Alene School District are crafting two plans for the future.

One is to carry on if the two-year, $25 million-per-year supplemental levy measure is approved May 16 at the polls.

The other is a reduction in force that will include a large number of job, programming and resource losses for the district if this measure fails.

"What we are having to do is, as of right now, as of this very moment, we don’t have a levy in place, so we have to start making plans accordingly," Coeur d'Alene's Director of Human Resources Eric Davis said Tuesday. "We are hopeful we get it passed this next time in May."

The proposed supplemental levy, if approved, would replace the existing two-year supplemental levy that expires June 30 and that currently costs $76.17 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If this levy passes, the tax is expected to increase by $19.04 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for the first year.

To read the full story, read our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

