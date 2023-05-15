Coeur d'Alene School District looks to renew $25 million levy

People in support of the levy say it would be "devastating and detrimental" if it fails. Tuesday's vote is a second attempt at passing the $25 million levy.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Voters in Kootenai County are preparing for election day on Tuesday. One of the most talked about ballot items is renewing a $25 million levy for Coeur d'Alene Public Schools.

People in support of the levy say it would be "devastating and detrimental" if it fails. Tuesday's vote is a second attempt at passing the $25 million levy.

Back in March, it failed by 2%.

According to Coeur d'Alene Public Schools, 25% of the operating budget is at stake in this vote. If the levy fails, the district says over 100 jobs could be cut and extracurriculars could be defunded.

Incoming Lake City High School Student Body President Luke Sharon says these are the things that mold students.

"Not to have these electives that have really allowed us to be who we are today, for me to not be the leader I am today, would be detrimental," Sharon said.

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools says it spends $1.5 million on extracurriculars. Parent Stacey Armstrong has students in sports. She hopes voters pass the levy Tuesday.

"My eighth grader is going to be in high school next year and he plans on participating in sports and extracurricular activities," Armstrong said. "We talk about it all the time, 'what are we going to do?' The kids in arts, drama and all of it."

Marie Nail supports the levy from the perspective of a North Idaho realtor. She says passing the levy could benefit Kootenai County home values.

"As a mom, homeowner, tax payer and realtor, I can tell you, absolutely without an uncertainty, your home value will be correlated to the strength of our schools," Nail said.

In Tuesday's election, Kootenai County voters will consider the levy without a perpetuity clause. This means even if it passes, the levy will be up for another vote in two years.

One person with grandkids in the district says he thinks there could have been more responsible spending prior to asking voters for money.

