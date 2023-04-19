Community weighs in on levy solutions during Coeur d'Alene School District board meeting

The board held a special listening session to hear possible solutions from community members as it prepares to declare a financial emergency, per Idaho Code.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A resident who has lived in Coeur d'Alene for 50 years was one of nearly 20 to speak Tuesday during a special meeting of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees.

"All six of my kids went to Coeur d'Alene District 271, and they turned out fabulous because of their schools," Nyleen Livingston said. "They were all able to get into colleges that they preferred and five out of six graduated. We have to support this school district, and it takes money. We've got to pass that levy."

The board held a special listening session to hear possible solutions from community members as it prepares to declare a financial emergency, per Idaho Code, in light of the March 14 supplemental levy failure.

"We know that there's a lot of topics of interest right now for the district," board Chair Rebecca Smith said. "Tonight's meeting is to just consider solutions for our financial situation."

Livingston said it's important to encourage people who are in favor of the levy to get out to vote.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.