Coeur d’Alene City Council urging people to vote on resolution supporting upcoming levy

Councilman Dan Gookin said passage of the levy was important to attract good, quality companies to Coeur d’Alene, which would mean more high-paying jobs.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday did not approve a resolution that called for supporting the Coeur d’Alene School District’s upcoming levy.

Instead, the council removed any words from the resolution that stated the city’s support of the two-year supplemental levy. While council members agreed that as individuals they supported the measure, they could not do so as public officials.

“The way this resolution is written right now, I can’t support (it) and don’t think it’s proper because we should not be taking a position pro or con,” said Councilman Dan English.

“We should not be in the position of using public resources when it comes down to a yay or nay kind of thing,” English added.

The council voted 5-1 to approve the resolution “urging all citizens to register to vote and to cast a ballot in School District No. 271’s supplemental levy election on May 16, 2023.”

To read the full article, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

