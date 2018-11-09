CHENEY, Wash. — Members of the Cheney teachers union held a rally outside district offices today demanding a salary increase Monday.

It's on of the last public school district in the Spokane area that has yet to reach a teacher salary agreement.

Monday was the first day of mediation between Cheney Public Schools district and the Cheney Education Association, which is the teachers union. A mediator has helped the two parties reach some sort of agreement with a new contract.

The Cheney school district and Cheney Education Association started mediations at 3:30 Monday, and those discussions continued into the evening.

Union members gathered outside the superintendent's office and marched around the whole building. The ended at the corner of the building where they hoped the district would hear their chants.

Cheney Public Schools' first day of school was at the end of August and teachers are now currently working *without a contract. The previous contract expired August 31.

Audra Shaw, the president of the Cheney Education Association, said in a statement, just like other Washington districts, that the Cheney School district has the money to invest in significant pay raises for teachers.

Many teachers rallying Monday echoed this saying -- if other districts in the area can agree to salary increases, why can't Cheney.

"It's frustrating to know that they had all summer to come to an agreement and we're now working without a contract, Cheney teacher Debra Triple said. "All of us just want to be compensated for all the hard work we do. At this point we're hoping to come together and and come to a decision quickly. Because we don't want to have to on strike. We want to be there for the kids."

The union president said that their goal in contract negotiations has stayed the same -- to gain competitive, professional pay in order to continue attracting and keeping quality teachers.

