CHENEY, Wash. — Technology just keeps getting better and better.

There are updates all the time with our devices at home and in our vehicles. But even the school system is adopting some of these new gadgets.

More and more schools are adopting technology found in some cell phones to help speed up lunch lines.

Schools in the Cheney School District taking are scanning students' fingers to pull up their profiles while buying lunch.

While the majority of children in the schools with the technology are now using the system, Executive Chef LJ Klinkenberg said there are some parents who have expressed their reservations about scanning their children's fingers.

But he said the system is more so taking the measurements and shape of their fingers, and not their fingerprints.

"It's not a fingerprint," Klinkenberg said. "There's no fingerprint stored within the system."

Instead, the scan is converted into a number that's associated with a student's profile. It's a quick way to help them keep track of information, such as how many students are on free and reduced lunches and if a student ate lunch on a certain day.

But maybe one of the most important features with this technology is how it allows the school to keep track of students' allergy information. Klinkenburg said without this technology, there's the risk a student could enter their lunch number incorrectly.

But with this system, there's a smaller chance of mistakes.

School nurses enter in a child's allergy information, and it's connected to their ID number. So there's no risk in mis-typing a number.

Because placing a finger on a scanner is quicker than punching in a number, Klinkenberg said they save about six minutes during every lunch period. It might seem small, but he said it can make a big difference for a child with a busy day.

"If we can't get them through a certain time, within that time that time they need to consume their food, then all the nutrition and all the energy we put into good food is lost," Klinkenberg said. "If they're not putting it into their mouth, they're not getting the nutrition."

These systems cost about 1$,500 to $2,500 each, so the district is rolling them out slowly across its schools. So far, Snowdon Elementary and Cheney Middle are two schools in the district that have them. Westwood Middle is set to start using them this school year.

But while these systems are spreading to more schools, parents still have the option to opt out and continue using the standard lunch numbers.

