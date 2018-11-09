CHENEY, Wash. — Cheney Public Schools officials said the district reached a tentative agreement with the Cheney Education Association on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The two parties reached a tentative agreement on Monday night. KREM 2 does not have additional details at this time but will confirm them when they are available.

Members of the Cheney teachers union held a rally outside district offices today demanding a salary increase Monday. It is one of the last public school districts in the Spokane area that has yet to reach a teacher salary agreement.

The Cheney School District and Cheney Education Association started mediation at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, and those discussions continued into the evening.

Union members gathered outside the superintendent's office and marched around the whole building. The ended at the corner of the building where they hoped the district would hear their chants.

Cheney Public Schools' first day of school was at the end of August and teachers are now currently working without a contract. The previous contract expired August 31.

These salary negotiations stem from the McCleary Decision, in which the state supreme court ruled that Washington was not properly funding public education.

The McCleary Decision was named after one of the families that filed a lawsuit against Washington state in 2007 for "for not meeting its constitutional obligation to amply fund a uniform system of education."

In June 2018, the Washington State Supreme court ruled that Washington satisfied conditions of the McCleary decision, which triggered extra funding for public school districts. This includes $2 billion in the current budget for teachers’ salaries. The problem districts are facing now is how to distribute that money.

