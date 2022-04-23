Cheney Public Schools announces new superintendent

Ben Ferney will become the new superintendent starting July 1.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Cheney Public Schools board of directors have announced a new superintendent for the district, according to a press release from the Cheney Public Schools board of directors.

Ben Ferney was selected after a unanimous vote. He will be offered a contract to begin on July 1.

Ferney is currently the superintendent of Valley School District, located south of Chewelah, and has served in this position since 2018.

Ferney has a long history in education. Before starting as a superintendent, he served as principal of Freeman Middle School for five years, assistant principal at Westwood and Cheney Middle Schools for two years, and taught high school science for ten years at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane.

He received his doctorate in educational leadership from Gonzaga University, a master of arts in curriculum and instruction from Eastern Washington University, and a bachelor of science from Washington State University.

“I am excited to come serve in Cheney Public Schools,” Ferney said. “The district is moving forward in a positive direction and I look forward to being a part of this great team.”