Central Valley SD Board votes to hold class in-person five days a week for 7-12th grades

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School District Board vote unanimously Monday night to approve a change to the district's reopening plan that will now see 7-12th grade students return to the classroom five days a week starting April 12.

The change was approved during a meeting Monday night that lasted almost an hour. This means that students who are choosing to do in-person learning will be able to attend class on campus every day of the week.

CVSD Superintendent Ben Small said some of the district's goals in returning students to classrooms full-time included better continuity in curriculum and instruction, better engagement, getting students back into a routine they will likely be in next school year and greater social connection with students and teachers.

Small also said the move from 6 feet of social distancing to 3 feet is optional for districts this school year, but that Washington Superintendent of Public Schools Chris Reykdal has indicated schools will likely be required to go with the 3 foot standard in the fall.

The plan that was approved didn't call for any changes to the kindergarten through 6th grade levels. Small also outlined that while the district will move to the 3 foot distancing guidelines for students, it will still have to adhere to six feet in places such as lunchrooms, physical activity spaces, and areas where activities such as singing take place.

Small also went over requirements from the Washington Department of Labor and Industries to protect educators and school staff, which includes limiting indoor capacity so that 6 feet of space can be maintained between all employees and students, or staff and any other people in the building.

The superintendent also said the district currently goes above L&I requirements, including having MERV 13 air filters in schools, industrial air purifiers in all 7-12th grade classrooms and following BELFOR cleaning protocols.