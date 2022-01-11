After 14 years, Central Valley School District Superintendent Ben Small announces retirement

CVSD will hold a special meeting to consider the next superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Central Valley School District (CVSD) Superintendent Ben Small will be retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

In a press release issued by CVSD, the School Board announced that they will hold a special meeting next week to consider the process for selecting a new superintendent for the following school year.

Cindy McMullen, president of the CVSD Board of Directors, described Small as “a tremendous leader” to the Central Valley community over his 14 years as superintendent.

“His vision and leadership leaves a legacy that will continue to benefit our students, staff, teachers and community members for many years to come,” McMullen said in a statement. “Our district has seen remarkable growth over the past 14 years and Ben has helped us grow our schools and grow the quality of our education in lasting ways. We want to thank him for his many contributions. He has a real heart for the community and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Regarding his plans, Small plans to stay in the Spokane region and pursue other opportunities.