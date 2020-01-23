COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Leaders of the Coeur d’Alene School District proposed changes to its boundary zones.

The proposals left many parents concerned about where their children will attend school starting in the 2020-2021 school year.

Rachael Di Fatta was one of several parents who attended a drop-in session Tuesday with district leaders to discuss the proposed changes.

Her daughter is in special education classes. Di Fatta said switching schools would mean becoming familiar with a new environment.

“Everyone knows her. She knows the teachers. They know how she is. It would just be frustrating for me to go to all these other teachers,” Di Fatta said. “I think she’s going to have a hard time with this transition, as I’m sure the other kids will have the same problem too.”

Coeur d'Alene School District spokesperson Scott Maben said there were three main reasons that led district leaders to consider making changes.

The first was that Coeur d’Alene boundaries have been the same for more than 15 years. Maben said it was time for leaders to evaluate and see if the layout of those zones is still effective.

Another reason Maben cited was overpopulation. He said the number of family households in many areas of the city has grown significantly since 2008’s recession, meaning some schools have much higher populations than others.

“It’s just so overcrowded,” Di Fatta said, whose daughter attends Bryan Elementary. “You’re shoulder to shoulder with all the other parents and the kids. Hopefully with these new boundaries, they can have a bit more wiggle room with the kids.”

Maben said a third reason for leaders’ consideration was that many students cross main arterial roads to get home from school. Re-planning zones would prevent students from crossing major roads, which would increase safety, Maben said.

A boundary board of 40 members will take the feedback from Tuesday’s meeting and use it to alter the zones. Another parent meeting is scheduled for February for parents to give their opinions on the new plans. Those ideas will go back to the board for review before they are submitted to the school board in March for a vote.

The approved plans will go into effect at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

