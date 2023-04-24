Coeur d'Alene High School wins exclusive rights to put on 'Frozen: The Broadway Musical'

Only one high school per state and territory was granted exclusive rights to the show after participating in a competitive online application process.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene High School Theatre Department has won the exclusive rights to be the first Idaho high school theater program to present Disney's "Frozen: The Broadway Musical."

Nearly 300 high schools across the country participated in the United States of "Frozen:" Love is an Open Door contest, sponsored by the Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group and Music Theatre International. Only one high school per state and territory was granted exclusive rights to the show after participating in a competitive online application process. Winners were chosen based on their unique artistic vision of "Frozen" and demonstrated commitment to outreach in their schools and local communities.

Coeur d'Alene High is one of just 52 schools to earn this privilege.

"This production has been a complete joy to bring together," Coeur d'Alene High School Theatre Director Jared Helm said. "We have centered the entire musical with the objective to embrace our differences. 'Frozen' is a show about the power of love and its ability to bring us together."

To read the full article, visit our content partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

