West Bonner County School District adjourns school board meeting without decision on superintendent

Trustees opted in a 3-2 vote to amend the agenda by striking the discussion of rescinding the selection of Branden Durst as its new superintendent.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — The West Bonner County School District's special board meeting lasted just seven minutes Wednesday.

In that time, trustees opted in a 3-2 vote to amend the agenda by striking the discussion of rescinding the selection of Branden Durst as its new superintendent. Trustees then voted 3-2 to move forward with the amended agenda.

Board chairman Keith Rutledge opened the meeting saying there would be no public comment allowed because there has “already been enough.”

The board then moved on to the only other item on the agenda: Consideration of Durst’s contract. However, board vice chairwoman Susan Brown moved to table the agenda item after Rutledge said it could not be discussed at this time due to potential misconduct.

“The consideration of evidence that recently came to light is that improper and unprofessional discussions may have occurred between district employees and legal counsel regarding this subject,” Rutledge said. “Such discussions may have violated lawful procedures following the executive session of June 7 that require further investigation.”

After Brown’s motion, trustee Margaret Hall then cut in, stating Rutledge had not responded to questions about what legal counsel he had conversed with regarding the contract and addendum.

