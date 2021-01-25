WSU plans to hold in-person classes during fall 2021 semester

University leaders said they are making plans in accordance with state and public health guidelines.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is planning to hold classes in person for the fall 2021 semester, according to an email sent Monday afternoon.

“While details remain to be finalized, we are planning for a robust in‑person student experience both inside and outside the classroom for fall 2021 and beyond,” university leaders wrote in a message to the WSU community. “While each of our campus locations around the state has its own constraints and opportunities, we look forward to a return to in‑person activities as soon as possible.”

The message was signed by WSU President Kirk Schulz, Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton and Vice President of Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales.

Addition details for each of WSU’s campuses are being communicated by their respective chancellor.

The university made the decision to move all classes online in July 2020.