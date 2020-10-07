WSU plans to bring students back to campus for fall 2020, but questions remain

While some questions remain, Washington State University outlined a broad plan for classes and student life.

PULLMAN, Wash. — In an online townhall meeting on June 24, Washington State University provided a roadmap for fall 2020.

While the university does intend to bring students back on campus in the fall, WSU outlined an instruction model they are calling Hyflex, that will combine in-person and distance learning for the fall semester.

Vice president of student life Mary Jo Gonzales set the tone early, removing her mask and saying, “The most important message we need you to hear today is that fall 2020 will be different. It will not be what you are used to.”

Gonzales went on to urge students to comply with the rules set to keep students safe, like wearing masks, keeping six feet apart, and limiting travel off campus.

As for large parties, Gonzales was abundantly clear they simply aren’t safe and everyone needs to fall in line.

“You are going to have to make a choice Cougars, that’s faculty, staff and students,” Gonzales urged. “If you’re not going to follow the rules and do what you are asked to do or do what is expected of you, you should consider other arrangements for your education in the fall.”

The university is prohibiting any in-person group activities of more than 50 people during fall semester, which includes classrooms, events and meetings. Face-to-face classes with enrollment larger than 50 students will likely be taught as a distance course, or offer in-person classes in sections (e.g., one-third of the class taught on Monday, one-third on Wednesday, one-third on Friday).

Faculty will also have the option to offer a course entirely online if he or she is in a high-risk group. The school will be prepared to return to all in-person learning whenever it might be safe to do so.

WSU is planning to transition to entirely distance learning after Thanksgiving. Students will have two weeks of online school and finals before winter break starts.

Students should expect to receive information regarding housing next week. Most dorm rooms will be converted to single occupancy, but students can request to live with a roommate. WSU owned campus apartments will also aim to have one student per bedroom. Collaboration is still underway with local landlords and the Greek housing community. More grab-and-go food options will be available, along with some food delivery.

Athletics remains a big question. More than 120 student athletes are already back on campus working out, with modifications in place to ensure their safety. WSU is collaborating with other universities, the Pac 12 conference, the NCAA and professional sports teams, to develop safety plans for fall sports.