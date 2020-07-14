WSU will issue housing refunds and exemptions due to COVID-19

Washington State University said students have until August 3 to cancel their housing contract without cancellation fees due to the pandemic.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is a story KREM reported on about changes expected at WSU for the upcoming fall semester on 05/24/2020.

Washington State University has laid out revisions of its plans to keep students safe this year if public health orders require the university to vacate residence halls due to COVID-19.

In the statement, WSU is giving students the option to stay home or find other living arrangements based on their needs during this difficult time.

Here’s what we know.

WSU says they are expanding its First Year Live In requirement (FLIR), which means students who are required to live on campus for their first two full semesters will not be charged for cancelling or terminating their housing contract due to a possible public health order.

If students are still planning to attend college in the fall, but are not able to live in the residence halls, they will need to apply for an exemption from FLIR.

WSU said the Housing and Dining plans contract will remain open throughout the 2020-2021 academic year, including during and after holiday breaks.

For students enrolled in the fall, students do not need to resubmit the 2020-2021 housing contract if they have already signed it, according to WSU’s statement. The university said they will send a revised contract for record purposes.

According to WSU, students have until August 3 to cancel their housing contract without cancellation fees. The revised fall 2020 class schedule will be available to students on August 1, according to the statement.

For students planning on returning to campus, the statement adds wearing a mask, waiting in line six-feet apart and washing your hands will determine if the college will remain open.