WSU asks students not to return to campus due to COVID-19 spread

PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s difficult for Washington State University students and alumni to wrap our minds around not returning to Pullman in the fall.

The university is standing by its message encouraging students to remain at their permanent address for the sake of their health and of the Pullman community's.

Right now, Whitman County is reporting the current risk of coronavirus spread is "high" in the county.

According to Whitman County Public Health, this means community spread is greater than two per day.

The weekend of Aug. 15 would have been WSU's move-in weekend for new and returning students. Now that only online learning will be offered in the fall, the start to what is normally a busy weekend is eerily quite.

"It's not going to be the same experience that it has been in the past,” WSU Spokesperson Phil Weiler said. “We don't want students to think that they are going to get something by living here rather than at home for this semester."

Weiler said the university is aware students may have already signed leases for the fall semester. The school is working with landlords to find some flexibility.

“We talked with landlords and asked them to have as much flexibility as they can so if a student wanted to postpone their lease or get out of a lease for some reason--then if it's at all possible, we're hoping landlords will accommodate that,” Weiler said.

The university is worried, if too many people return to the area, how this might impact the local health care, especially since the risk of community spread in Whitman county is already high.

"We recognize that the Pullman Community has a great health care system for normal times, but COVID-19 is not a normal time.” Weiler said. “We are concerned about stressing that system, the health care system, if we have too many people returning to the community."