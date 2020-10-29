What parents need to know about Spokane Public School first, second graders returning to class

The plan includes an alternating schedule that allows for a slow transition and opportunities to train students to safety protocols in small groups.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors announced a plan Wednesday night to allow first and second graders to return to the classroom.

According to a message to SPS families, the decision was made based on guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District on phasing in the youngest learners to in-person instruction and the positive experience of kindergartners.

The plan includes an alternating schedule that allows for a slow transition and opportunities to train students to safety protocols in small groups.

Breakdown of schedule and protocols

First grade start date: Nov. 9

Monday, Nov. 9 – Group A

Tuesday, Nov. 10 – Group B

Wednesday, Nov. 11 – No School – Veteran’s Day

Thursday, Nov. 12 – Group A

Friday, Nov. 13 – Group B

Monday, Nov. 16 – Group A

Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Group B

Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Group A

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Group B

Friday, Nov. 20 – All students attend

On days were students are not attending school in-person, district staff will provide learning activities. This will involve a combination of live and independent activities, district leaders said.

The tentative start date for second graders is Nov. 30 pending ongoing evaluation.

Webinar opportunities

Health Checks

All families will have to complete a daily health check for students before attending school. The check must be completed 30 minutes before the start of school.

Transportation

Students who live more than a mile from school may qualify for transportation service, the district said. Masks must be worn at bus stops and health checks need to be completed before getting on the bus. During extreme cold weather, rain or snow, bus windows will be opened halfway to increase airflow.

School meals

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for students each day or students can bring food from home. Meals will be eaten in classrooms to support social distancing.

Playgrounds

Playfields and playgrounds will be closed to the public while school is in session and during day camp hours. School staff will schedule time for students to play outside in various quadrants of the playfields.

Drop-off

Parents and guardians will not be able to walk their student to their classroom. School leader ask them to drop-off area outside of the school building for pictures and good-byes.