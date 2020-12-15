West Valley 4th and 5th graders could return to classrooms in January

In West Valley School District's most recent Phase-In plane, fourth and fifth graders could return to school in-person as soon as Jan. 14 and 21 respectively.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — West Valley School District could be bringing fourth and fifth graders back to classrooms as soon as January, according to a new plan from the district.

Fourth and fifth graders would return to school in two different cohorts, according to the plan. Half of fourth graders would return to school on Jan. 14, and the other half on Jan. 15. Half of fifth graders would return on Jan. 21 with the other half returning on Jan. 22.

The school district has paused all efforts to bring students in middle school and high school back to classrooms.