Washington OSPI, Kaiser Permanente to announce plan for vaccinating teachers

K-12 teachers and staff who are 50 or older and work around kids in Washington schools will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in February.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction along with Kaiser Permanente are announcing a partnership Friday morning to vaccinate school employees.

OSPI and Kaiser Permanente are holding a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m. to share the plan to vaccinate Washington educators and school staff. In a press release Thursday, OSPI said the plan aims to support a safe return to school across the state.

You can watch the press conference on TVW or on the OSPI Facebook page.

The Washington Department of Health announced in early January that, starting in February, K-12 teachers and staff who are 50 or older and work around kids in schools will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Teachers unions and districts must agree to certain COVID-19 safety precautions, like smaller classes, masking, and improved ventilation before in-person learning resumes.

Some districts are not waiting for the vaccine and already starting to bring kids back to their desks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will join the Biden administration as chief medical advisor, said vaccinations will be an essential step toward re-opening schools.

“It's extremely important to get children back into school and kept in school and the idea of vaccinating teachers is very high up in the priority,” he said in a December interview.