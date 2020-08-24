Gonzaga, Univ. of Idaho students could face consequences for partying

Gonzaga University and the University of Idaho are offering in-person classes in the fall. Both schools have sent messages to students regarding parties.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Universities nationwide are already ending in-person instruction weeks after it began due to clusters of coronavirus cases on campus.

The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill announced last week that in-person instruction for undergraduates would be replaces with virtual classes after 130 COVID-19 cases were reported, including clusters at four residences.

In the Inland Northwest, an increase in coronavirus cases has already been connected to college students at Washington State University. Though the school is offering online learning only beginning Monday, Aug. 24, some students are returning to Pullman.

WSU said in a statement on Sunday that the latest spike in Whitman County has been primarily traced to off-campus gatherings in the Greek Row area. Whitman County Public Health reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Other colleges in the Inland Northwest, including Gonzaga University, the University of Idaho and Whitworth University, are offering in-person classes in the fall. Two of those schools have already sent out messages urging students to stop holding large gatherings, such as parties, or they could face consequences.

Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho, sent a memo to all students and faculty titled "It Is Up to You to Keep our Campus Open." It came several days after students returned to the UI campus and reports were made of off-campus parties.

"Your behavior diminishes the hard work conducted all summer to prepare for your arrival," Green wrote in the memo. "Faculty and staff have invested thousands of hours into making opening our campus possible, and your actions endanger the ability of your peers to get the live instruction they are working hard to secure."

The Moscow Police Department and UI Dean of Students are now following up on the reports of off-campus parties. Students will be disciplined for continued disregard of the Healthy Vandal Pledge up to and including expulsion, according to the memo.

Fraternity and Sorority Life disciplinary processes will be followed should the university identify any UI Greek Life organization not adhering to the rules. The memo states punishment could range from relocating first-year students or closing the chapter.

"We have only one chance to get this right," Green wrote. "Please keep that in mind this weekend and as you continue through the semester. Students, we have your back... now it’s time to do your part."

Students are returning to class at UI on Monday, Aug. 24. All students must test negative for COVID-19 before taking in-person classes.

The university's lab has already tested more than 23,000 people, with 34 tests that have come back positive.

Gonzaga University leaders recently released a message to the one from UI, though they did not outline specific consequences students may face.

“Parties and larger gatherings of people – on or off campus - risk your health, the health of others in the Spokane community, and our ability to keep the Gonzaga campus open,” the guide says. “Therefore, these large gatherings are prohibited and we have no choice but to hold violators accountable," reads a message in the university’s off-campus student guide.

School leaders said they would be closely monitoring activities on and off campus.