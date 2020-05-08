'It's hard to be stuck with your kid 24/7': Spokane social worker shares stress relief tips amid virtual learning

Ways for parents to cope with these stressful changes in the school structure.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Many schools in the Spokane area are moving online due to coronavirus health concerns, but some parents have other anxieties, not related to the virus.

As an abnormal time with abnormal circumstances, some parents have been feeling frustrated.

"All I can think of my head with my anxiety when all of the things went virtual is where am I going to have time I'm exhausted already at you know," SPS mother Jamielyn Geiss said. "I'm exhausted every day already after work, I'm exhausted in the morning - I'm exhausted."

Geiss is concerned about virtual learning this fall for her 10-year-old daughter, but also for herself.

"It's hard to be stuck with your kids 24/7," she said. "Sometimes you lose yourself in that of being a parent, you don't know who you are."

Parents can slip into depression from not feeling like their own people, she said.

It is absolutely normal to need breaks from your kids, according to Clinical Social Worker Kolbi Peach. Parents are not used to being with their kids this often.

"Feeling stress and a time like this is incredibly normal, and it's in no way a sign of failure," Peach said.

COVID is incredibly uncertain, and it can cause a lot of stress.

"We know that this increased stress can lead to a number of mental health concerns," Peach said. "So, anxiety, depression, it can lead to poor physical health as well so you might be struggling to sleep struggling to get restful sleep."

Falling into a pit of anxiety is easy, said Geiss. She is a single mother who cannot afford to take time off work to help her daughter, she said.

"It is not only being a parent working to make money to support your family," Peach said. "You also have to be teaching your kids and ensuring they get a good education in an incredibly hectic time."

Peach has a plan for how people can decompress every day, but two of the most important aspects are to be kind to yourself and to stay connected with loved ones.

"I talked with my girlfriends, we get frustrated and we get all that out," Geiss said. "We drink some beers and we got some good laughs"

Just spending five minutes a day can help reduce anxiety, said Peach. Take an adult time-out and focus on yourself, she said.

"I am just going to take a deep breath," Geiss said. "We're going to try and work it out. "

Things to do to help you cope with stress:

Activities

Journal

Take a bath

Light candles

Call your friends

Binge-watch your favorite show

Exercise

Meditate

Try guided imagery

Draw, paint, color

Try to go to bed early

Focus on breathing

Resources